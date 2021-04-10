2 Rescued From Fire at Historic Inn in Half Moon Bay

Two people were rescued from a fire early Saturday morning at the historic San Benito House in Half Moon Bay, Cal Fire officials said.

The fire was first reported at about 2:30 a.m. at the 1905 inn at 356 Main St.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Two people were trapped by fire and leaning out of a second-floor window when the first firefighters arrived, Cal Fire spokeswoman Cecile Juliette said. Crews threw a ladder up to the two and rescued them, she said.

2ND STORY RESCUE: Firefighters rescued two people who were trapped by fire on the second floor of the Historic Inn at the San Benito House in Half Moon Bay. The cause of this fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/twl8TbMkUH — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) April 10, 2021

Nine other people were able to escape on their own. Three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries and did not need to go to a hospital, according to Cal Fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.