2 Rescued From Fire at Historic Inn in Half Moon Bay

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

By Bay City News

Photo courtesy of Cal Fire

Two people were rescued from a fire early Saturday morning at the historic San Benito House in Half Moon Bay, Cal Fire officials said.

The fire was first reported at about 2:30 a.m. at the 1905 inn at 356 Main St.

Two people were trapped by fire and leaning out of a second-floor window when the first firefighters arrived, Cal Fire spokeswoman Cecile Juliette said. Crews threw a ladder up to the two and rescued them, she said.

Nine other people were able to escape on their own. Three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries and did not need to go to a hospital, according to Cal Fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

