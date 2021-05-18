2 Teen Suspects Arrested in Fatal Shooting at San Mateo School Parking Lot

Detectives have arrested two 16-year-old boys on suspicion of homicide and attempted homicide in a shooting Friday that left one man dead.

San Mateo Police announced the arrests Monday evening in a press release, following what was described as an around-the-clock investigation.

Police were dispatched at 8:58 p.m. Friday to the San Mateo Adult School at 789 E. Poplar Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound to his abdomen, sitting in the driver's seat of a car parked in the school lot. He was transported to a local trauma center but soon succumbed to his injuries, the San Mateo Police Department said in a statement Saturday morning.

Witnesses told police that a group fled the scene on foot after the shooting.

"Detectives learned this incident was not associated or related to any activity or event at the San Mateo Adult School or San Mateo High School," according to the statement.

Monday's police statement reported that detectives made their first arrest Saturday afternoon, after identifying and locating one of the suspects in San Jose. The investigation led to the second arrest of a suspect in San Mateo on Saturday morning.

The San Mateo Police Department urges anyone with information on the shooting to please contact police immediately at (650) 522-7700.

Anyone with information or security footage related to this shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Kurt Rodenspiel at (650) 522-7662 or krodenspiel@cityofsanmateo.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.