4 Arrested on Suspicion of Auto Burglary, Threatening Witness

The four men were residents of South San Francisco.

By Bay City News

Two teenage boys and two men -- all from South San Francisco -- were arrested in San Carlos on Monday on suspicion of breaking into a vehicle and then threatening someone with their vehicle and a handgun, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The attempted burglary was reported at 9:38 p.m. in the 100 block of Beverly Drive, sheriff's officials said. The reporting party interrupted the alleged in-progress crime, at which point one of the suspects attempted to run him over.

Sheriff's deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle as they were heading to the scene, and pulled it over on U.S. Highway 101. All four suspects were taken into custody.

Found in the suspects vehicle were burglary tools and ski masks, per sheriff's officials. A firearm wasn't found.

The men - identified as Steve Aguilar and Braulio Prado - both 18, were booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility. The two boys were taken to the Youth Services Center.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.

