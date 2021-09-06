Pacifica

Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Mori Point Bluff: Police

Witnesses said they saw the victim trip and fall off the trail

By Bay City News

Pacifica police say a hiker died Sunday morning after falling from a bluff on a Mori Point trail.

Police, fire and medical personnel responded to a report of a fallen adult female hiker at approximately 9:40 a.m., just north of the San Marlo parking lot at Rockaway Beach.

The woman has been identified by the San Mateo County Coroner as Yvonne Rogan from Daly City. She was 54.

Rogan was found on the beach, approximately 50 feet below the trail, according to police. She was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Witnesses told police they saw the victim trip and fall off the trail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314.

