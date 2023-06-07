Amazon big-rig overturns, spills packages on Highway 92 in Foster City

An Amazon big-rig overturned on Highway 92 in Foster City early Wednesday, spilling dozens of packages and blocking multiple lanes coming off the San Mateo Bridge.

The crash occurred at about 1:40 a.m. on westbound Highway 92, leaving the big-rig on its side with the trailer ripped open and packages strewn across the shoulder.

Initially, all lanes were blocked, but the far left lane eventually reopened, and the California Highway Patrol said all lanes reopened at about 5:10 a.m.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.