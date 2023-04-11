Suspect Arrested in Sexual Assault Reported in Palo Alto Pedestrian Underpass

A suspect has been arrested in a sexual assault reported over the weekend in Palo Alto, police said late Tuesday.

Palo Alto police said it worked closely with officers from the University of California at Berkeley Police Department to arrest 34-year-old Daniel Widyanto Condronimpuno, a San Francisco resident. Police said he was booked into Santa Clara Main Jail for the following felony crimes: attempted rape by force, sexual penetration by force, assault with intent to commit rape, forcible sexual battery, false imprisonment, felony battery, assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery.

Police at UC Berkeley announced earlier in the day it made an arrest in a string of sexual batteries reported near or on campus. It was not immediately clear if Condronimpuno is the suspect arrested in the UC Berkeley case. NBC Bay Area has reached out to police for more information.

A suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with a string of sexual battery cases over a six-day span near or on the UC Berkeley campus. Jodi Hernandez reports.

The Palo Alto sexual assault was reported Sunday afternoon in a pedestrian underpass.

Palo Alto police say they received a call at 2:49 p.m. from a passerby that a woman in the California Avenue underpass was sexually assaulted.

The victim was in her 50s and suffered moderate injuries, police said.