Barn Owl Rescued From Chimney in San Carlos Home

A Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA worker recently rescued a barn owl that got stuck in a chimney at a home in San Carlos.

It's unknown how long the bird was trapped in the chimney for, but it has since been released back into the wild, having avoided any injuries during the ordeal, PHS/SPCA said.

"The owl was covered in ash, dehydrated and hungry," PHS/SPCA Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox said in a statement. "We were able to clean the bird up and provide it with some much-needed food and fluids. Despite the barn owl’s harrowing ordeal, thankfully it didn’t sustain any injuries. This is one lucky owl!"

PHS/SPCA first learned about the owl on Nov. 9 when the family living in the home reported hearing odd noises coming from the chimney, the PHS/SPCA said.

A PHS/SPCA rescue staff member responded to the home and, using the camera on his phone, determined it was a barn owl that was trapped in the chimney.

The worker entered the chimney from the ground level and managed to safely rescue the owl, an effort that took about 35 minutes, PHS/SPCA said.

The owl received supportive care for a few days and was returned to the wild Monday night near the location where it was found, according to the PHS/SPCA.