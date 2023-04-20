BART Crew Supervisor in Court on Hit-and-Run Manslaughter Charges

A BART service crew supervisor appeared in court Thursday but did not enter a plea to felony hit and run charges in the death of a pedestrian in South San Francisco earlier this month.

Prosecutors say Joaquin Duarte, 52, from the town of Newman, in Stanislaus County, was driving a BART pickup at the time he allegedly struck and killed 45-year-old William Thain King.

Authorities say King was about a third of the way across the street in the 1500 block of El Camino Real when he was struck at 1:06 a.m. on April 5. King was pronounced dead at the scene.

Duarte was on duty and was assigned to the South San Francisco area at the time the incident occurred, BART officials said. But they did not answer any questions Thursday about what happened after the accident, citing personnel confidentiality.

According to San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe, Duarte remained jailed Thursday on $60,000 bail. He is due back in court on May 25, when he is expected to be arraigned on the felony hit and run allegation as well as a misdemeanor manslaughter charge.

Duarte’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.