South San Francisco

BART Crew Supervisor in Court on Hit-and-Run Manslaughter Charges

By Jaxon Van Derbeken

bart-generic
NBC Bay Area

A BART service crew supervisor appeared in court Thursday but did not enter a plea to felony hit and run charges in the death of a pedestrian in South San Francisco earlier this month.

Prosecutors say Joaquin Duarte, 52, from the town of Newman, in Stanislaus County, was driving a BART pickup at the time he allegedly struck and killed 45-year-old William Thain King.

South San Francisco Apr 19

BART Employee Arrested on Suspicion of Deadly Hit-and-Run in South San Francisco

Crime and Courts 13 hours ago

Six-Year-Old and Her Parents Shot Retrieving a Stray Ball From Neighbor's Yard, Witness Says

Authorities say King was about a third of the way across the street in the 1500 block of El Camino Real when he was struck at 1:06 a.m. on April 5. King was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Duarte was on duty and was assigned to the South San Francisco area at the time the incident occurred, BART officials said. But they did not answer any questions Thursday about what happened after the accident, citing personnel confidentiality.

According to San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe, Duarte remained jailed Thursday on $60,000 bail. He is due back in court on May 25, when he is expected to be arraigned on the felony hit and run allegation as well as a misdemeanor manslaughter charge.

Duarte’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

This article tagged under:

South San Franciscobart
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us