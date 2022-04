The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on kids’ mental health and experts agree that it will last for years.

Bay Area community leaders and athletes gathered in Menlo Park Monday for a fundraiser for the Child Mind Institute.

The organization, based in San Mateo, helps families and their kids deal with mental health.

NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai hosted the event along with Brandi Chastain, Ronnie Lott, Barry Bonds, Jed York, and more.