Stanford

Bay Area Man to Run 8 Marathons in 8 Days for Health, Charity

By Bay City News

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford

rendan Watkins, 44, decided to run what’s called the Triple 8
Quest to also raise money for the Lucile Packard Children’s Fund

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Bay Area man has decided to run eight marathons in eight days on seven continents to challenge himself, according to Stanford Children's Health, where he works.

Brendan Watkins, 44, decided to run what's called the Triple 8 Quest to also raise money for the Lucile Packard Children's Fund, which is a charity that provides care for children and expectant moms.

Watkins Monday posted on his blog that he finished his first marathon in Auckland, New Zealand, in about 3 hours and 45 minutes.

Local

San Jose 2 hours ago

Fight Unfolds Outside Furry Convention in San Jose

Golden State Warriors 4 hours ago

Warriors Takeaways: What We Learned in 129-124 OT Road Loss to Blazers

He'll run Tuesday in Perth, Australia, followed by a marathon Wednesday in Singapore.

Watkins is the administrative director of analytics in the information systems division at Stanford Children's Health.

By running eight marathons, Watkins will have run 209.6 miles in eight days.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

StanfordStanford Children's Health
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us