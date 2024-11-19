Bay Area native behind the film adaptation of ‘Wicked'

One of Broadway’s most popular musicals, "Wicked" is taking the yellow brick road all the way to the big screen this week. It's the latest work from Bay Area filmmaker Jon M. Chu.

The film opens in theaters later this week and stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, as well as Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh.

Chu, who was born in Palo Alto and grew up in Los Altos, is best known for directing "Crazy Rich Asians," released in 2018.

Among other films he directed is 2021's "In the Heights."