Movies

Bay Area native behind the film adaptation of ‘Wicked'

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One of Broadway’s most popular musicals, "Wicked" is taking the yellow brick road all the way to the big screen this week. It's the latest work from Bay Area filmmaker Jon M. Chu.

The film opens in theaters later this week and stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, as well as Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Chu, who was born in Palo Alto and grew up in Los Altos, is best known for directing "Crazy Rich Asians," released in 2018.

Among other films he directed is 2021's "In the Heights."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Movies
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us