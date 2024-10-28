Hillsborough

White House replica in the Bay Area sells for $23 million

The White House replica home in Hillsborough was originally priced at just under $39 million

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A White House replica in the Bay Area is now off the market.

Known as "The Western White House," the home in Hillsborough recently sold for $23 million. The sellers initially asked for just under $39 million.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The home was built in 1930 and designed by famed architect Julia Morgan, who also designed Hearst Castle.

Equipped with a replica East Room and Oval Office, the White House replica home sits on three acres of land.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

HillsboroughHousing
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us