Bicyclist Struck, Killed by Car in San Mateo County Identified

By NBC Bay Area staff

A bicyclist who died after being hit by a car in San Mateo County Monday has been identified as a 37-year-old from South San Francisco.

Lester Legarda was struck and killed at about 5 p.m. on Old Cañada Road near the historic Filoli house, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the collision. Legarda and the driver were heading northbound. 

The driver and a passenger in the car were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

