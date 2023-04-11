Bicyclist Struck, Killed by Car in San Mateo County Identified

A bicyclist who died after being hit by a car in San Mateo County Monday has been identified as a 37-year-old from South San Francisco.

Lester Legarda was struck and killed at about 5 p.m. on Old Cañada Road near the historic Filoli house, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the collision. Legarda and the driver were heading northbound.

The driver and a passenger in the car were taken to the hospital as a precaution.