Second big cat sighting in San Mateo in 3 days

By NBC Bay Area staff

A bobcat was spotted in San Mateo Sunday evening, marking the second confirmed big cat sighting in the Peninsula city in three days, according to police.

Sunday's sighting happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Kingridge Drive, police said.

The bobcat was spotted in the backyard of a resident's home, according to police. It later walked to a nearby parking lot and disappeared.

Responding officers searched the area but did not locate the animal.

On Friday, a mountain lion was spotted on Vanessa Drive and near South Grant Street, police said. The animal appeared to be traveling along Leslie Creek.

Officers searched the area but did not find the big cat.

