Black History Museum Seeks Volunteers to Help Stay Open All Year Long

One of the Bay Area's largest Black history exhibit is struggling to stay open not only during Black History Month, but all year long.

Carolyn Hoskins started the Domini Hoskins Black History Museum and Learning Center over 20 years ago after her grandson asked her if there were any famous black people other than Martin Luther King Jr.

Hoskins' answer became a 22,000 square feet space of history. The temporary center in Redwood City features Black inventions and rich information on legendary men and women who helped shape the United States.

Hoskins said there is a lot of interest, but not enough volunteers to run it nor a county willing to help make it permanent.

"Why is it that we can only pop up in February and after March 1st - you don't want to talk about Black history again until February?" Hoskins said.

The museum currently only has one or two volunteers a day and would like to have up to seven to help manage all of the upcoming school field trips and events.

For more information on the museum, visit HoskinsBlackHistoryMuseum.org.