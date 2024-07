Firefighters are battling a boat fire in the San Francisco Bay off Redwood City.

Two people abandoned the ship and were rescued by a good Samaritan, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Aerial footage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger shows the boat completely engulfed in flames.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

#BREAKING Boat on fire in SF Bay, off Redwood City.

Coast Guard says it's a 40-44 foot Cuddy cabin.

2 people abandoned ship and were rescued by a good samaritan. Waiting to hear back on the extent of their injuries. @nbcbayarea #SkyRanger over the scene. pic.twitter.com/Jw1xCpBrQe — Janelle Wang (@janellewang) July 8, 2024

San Francisco Airport Fire Boat and San Francisco Fireboat 1 are responding with San Mateo County Agencies to a Boat Fire in the Bay (Landmark is off the Shore of Red Wood City) it is unknown if this vessel is occupied or not.



Photo Credit @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/IKddQ93fiB — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 8, 2024