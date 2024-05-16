Redwood City

Pacific Sail & Power Boat Show returns to Redwood City

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Redwood City this week welcomes back boat lovers to Westpoint Harbor for the Pacific Sail & Power Boat Show.

The event features new sail boats and cruising power boats, gear, hardware, seminars and interactive workshops.

Sponsored by the California Yacht Brokers Association and Sail America, the boat show runs Thursday through Sunday.

Kris Sanchez has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Redwood City
