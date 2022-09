A body was found at the San Bruno BART station Sunday afternoon, officials confirmed.

According to an agency spokesperson, "a deceased person was found on the platform" and police do not suspect any foul play.

The coroner has been called to the station to continue investigation and a SamTrans bus is assisting for passenger to take alternate routes from South San Francisco and Millbrae to San Bruno station.

No further details have been released.

