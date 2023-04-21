Boy Struck by Vehicle While Riding Bike in Millbrae: Sheriff

A boy was injured Friday when he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bike in Millbrae, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The collision reportedly happened in the area of Taylor Boulevard and Palm Avenue.

The boy was transported to a hospital, the sheriff's office said. His condition wasn't immediately known.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with authorities, according to the sheriff's office.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.