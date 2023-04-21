Millbrae

Boy Struck by Vehicle While Riding Bike in Millbrae: Sheriff

By NBC Bay Area staff

A boy was injured Friday when he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bike in Millbrae, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The collision reportedly happened in the area of Taylor Boulevard and Palm Avenue.

The boy was transported to a hospital, the sheriff's office said. His condition wasn't immediately known.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with authorities, according to the sheriff's office.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

