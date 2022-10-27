Burlingame

Burlingame Man Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself Outside Home

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

A man died outside his Burlingame home Thursday morning after he accidentally shot himself, according to Burlingame police.

The incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Stanley Road in Burlingame, police said. A police sergeant told an NBC Bay Area photographer at the scene a man died after "accidentally discharging his firearm" in the driveway while moving items with his family.

Police are investigating the incident, including talking with the man's wife.

One neighbor told the NBC Bay Area photographer the family was in the process of moving out of the home to Washington state, but police had not yet released any information about the victim.

The victim was not immediately identified.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

