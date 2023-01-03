Busted Water Main Causes Sinkhole, Disables Vehicle in Daly City

A broken water main caused a sinkhole that partially swallowed up a parked vehicle in a Daly City neighborhood overnight Tuesday.

The busted pipe occurred at about 1 a.m. in the 400 block of Castle Street in Daly City. The ensuing sinkhole caused the sidewalk and part of the street to collapse and took a 2001 Toyota Sequoia SUV with it.

The SUV sunk nose down, and a tow truck company said it was unable to pull it out. Daly City police were able to wake up the vehicle's owner, but they were uncertain how that person was going to get his vehicle upright again.

The owner told NBC Bay Area he needs to figure out how he’s going to get into work. Daly City’s water department responded, turned off the broken main and began cleaning up the area.

It was unclear what caused the pipe to burst.