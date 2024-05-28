Burlingame

Dangerous Caltrain crossing in Burlingame sees renewed push for upgrade

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Calls are growing to fund a proposed bridge at what's considered to be one of California's most dangerous train intersections -- the Caltrain crossing on Broadway in Burlingame.

The Burlingame crossing is the highest priority project statewide among 10,000 graded crossings identified by the California Public Utilities Commission.

Leading the push for the $70 million upgrade is state Sen. Josh Becker.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above, and Becker discusses the project in detail in the video below.

This article tagged under:

Burlingame
