Caltrain Expands Weekday Evening Service for Commuters

The schedule also ensures that two trains stop at the South San Francisco Station every hour during peak commute times

By Bay City News

In an effort to meet the riding demand of commuters using public transit, Caltrain will run a new schedule next Monday that decreases the wait times for riders transferring from BART.

Announced on Wednesday, BART riders transferring in Millbrae will soon only have to wait nine to 16 minutes to hop on Caltrain. Trains running after 7 p.m. will have a longer travel time by 13 minutes as crews work to electrify the rail service.

The schedule also ensures that two trains stop at the South San Francisco Station every hour during peak commute times, as the station has seen the highest rates of ridership growth since the pandemic.

More trains will also stop at San Francisco's 22nd Street Station during morning and evening commute times.

More information on Caltrain's train service times can be found at caltrain.com.

