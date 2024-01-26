Caltrain hits and kills pedestrian on tracks in Palo Alto

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Caltrain in Palo Alto on Friday morning, according to an agency spokesperson.

The collision was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. near the California Avenue station involving northbound train No. 107, which was heading from San Jose to San Francisco, Caltrain spokesperson Randol White said.

The person was confirmed dead as of shortly before 8 a.m. There were an estimated 78 people on the train with no injuries reported to those on board, White said.

Caltrain service was initially stopped in the area of the collision, but as of 8:20 a.m., trains were cleared to resume running at a reduced speed on a single track through the area.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.