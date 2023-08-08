Redwood City

Caltrain hits, kills person in Redwood City

By Bay City News

Authorities in Redwood City investigate a deadly collision involving a Caltrain and a pedestrian.
NBC Bay Area

A person was struck and killed Tuesday afternoon by a train passing through Redwood City, Caltrain officials said.

Southbound Caltrain No. 116 struck the person at 12:30 p.m. near Whipple Avenue.

The train stopped with about 75 people on board and no one else reported any injuries.

The collision is the eighth fatal one this year for Caltrain.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Redwood CityCaltrain
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us