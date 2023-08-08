Caltrain hits, kills person in Redwood City

A person was struck and killed Tuesday afternoon by a train passing through Redwood City, Caltrain officials said.
Southbound Caltrain No. 116 struck the person at 12:30 p.m. near Whipple Avenue.
The train stopped with about 75 people on board and no one else reported any injuries.
The collision is the eighth fatal one this year for Caltrain.
