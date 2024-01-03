1 injured after Caltrain strikes car in Burlingame

A Caltrain struck an occupied vehicle in Burlingame early Wednesday morning, injuring at least one person, rail line officials said.

Shortly before 6 a.m., northbound train #501 hit the vehicle at the Broadway crossing in Burlingame Terrace, Caltrain said in a statement.

The driver of the vehicle was hospitalized, according to Caltrain. No other injuries were reported.

Trains are being held in the area until the scene can be cleared by emergency crews, Caltrain officials said.