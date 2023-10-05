Caltrain to suspend service between SF, Millbrae next 2 weekends

Caltrain will be suspending its service between San Francisco and Millbrae stations on the weekends of Oct. 7-8 and Oct. 14-15 to give way to the rail line's electrification project, agency officials said.

Passengers are advised to use alternative transit options, such as the bus bridge service. According to Caltrain, travelers going to Fleet Week on Oct. 7 to 8 or to Chase Center either weekend can also transfer to BART trains at Millbrae to see the festivities along the San Francisco waterfront.

Travelers going to the Levi's Stadium can take BART trains to Millbrae and transfer to Caltrain, then transfer to VTA light rail at Mountain View, or take BART trains to Milpitas Station and transfer to VTA Light Rail, Caltrain officials said.

According to the transit agency, these upcoming service suspensions will be the 20th and 21st of approximately 30 weekends in 2023 in which operations will be adjusted to give way to construction and testing for electrified service.

The electrified service is expected to launch passenger service in the fall of 2024.