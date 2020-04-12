Carjacking Suspect Fatally Shot After Stealing Patrol Car, Attempting to Ram Pursuers

A would-be carjacker already suffering from a gunshot wound and unsuccessful attempts to subdue him with Tasers, was fatally shot early Sunday after fleeing in a patrol car, South San Francisco police said.

Police were notified around 5:35 a.m. Sunday about what was reported a fight between two men at the Chevron gas station at 110 Hickey Blvd. in South San Francisco.

On arrival officers learned that one man attempted to take vehicles from two different people, stabbing one of them with a knife. An off-duty San Francisco police officer who saw the attack tried to intervene and was stabbed by the suspect. The officer then shot the suspect in self-defense, investigators said.

The suspect then fought off South San Francisco officers who attempted to take him into custody, resisting even when Tasers were used, and fled in a patrol car.

"A pursuit was initiated and the suspect was chased to the Kaiser Permanente medical facility on Hickey Boulevard in Daly City, where he attempted to drive through the gates to the parking garage," South San Francisco police said in a news release. He then attempted to ram one of the patrol cars before getting out of the stolen cruiser and threatened officers with the knife, refusing commands to surrender, police said.

"The officers were forced to shoot the suspect and immediately rendered first aid until medical personnel arrived," police said, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim of the carjacking and the off-duty San Francisco police officer were hospitalized for their injuries and are expected to fully recover, police said.

No South San Francisco officers were injured.

The South San Francisco and Daly City police departments and the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the South San Francisco Police Department at (650) 877-8900 or the anonymous TIP line at (650) 952-2244.