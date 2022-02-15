crime

Caught on Camera: Attempted Armed Robbery at Peninsula Jewelry Store

By NBC Bay Area staff

Surveillance footage captured the moment three armed robbers entered a Peninsula jewelry store Monday.

In the video you can see the moment in which three suspects, in a gold-colored SUV, park in front of the Plaza Jewelers jewelry store located in an unincorporated area of ​​Menlo Park.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident at 5:50 p.m. and upon arrival, learned that the suspects entered the store, showed firearms and demanded money and jewelry.

The suspects are described as three males in dark clothing and black ski masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 650-363-4911.

This article tagged under:

crimecaught on cameraMenlo Parkattempted robbery
