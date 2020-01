The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Sunday morning on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Mateo.

The collision was first reported at 1:43 a.m. on U.S. Highway 101 at the state Highway 92 connector, according to the CHP.

The CHP reported that the collision forced the closure of several lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 for several hours.

The roadway was cleared and the lanes reopened around 5:38 a.m.