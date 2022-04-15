Daly City Cliff Rescue Underway in Daly City Published 12 mins ago • Updated 12 mins ago NBC Firefighters said crews on Friday are working a cliff rescue in the area of Palisades Park in Daly City. No other information was immediately available. NCFA crews on scene of a cliff rescue in Daly City. In the area of Palisades Park. Avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/uvd15fHXhe— North County Fire Authority (@NoCoFire) April 16, 2022 Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts. This article tagged under: Daly City