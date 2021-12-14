Daly City

Coast Guard Rescues 2 From Disabled Sail Boat in Daly City

By Bay City News

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people Sunday night from a sailboat that grounded near Daly City.

Crews responded in a helicopter from the guard's San Francisco station and by boat from the Golden Gate section to a 5:55 p.m. report of a 37-foot sailboat drifting into the surf near Daly City.

The helicopter crew was able to hoist each person separately -- a man from the water and a woman from beach -- shortly after 7 p.m. The two sustained minor injuries.

The sailboat ran aground on the beach.

