Congressional, state leaders call on San Mateo County sheriff to resign

Five Congressional and state leaders from San Mateo County on Monday called upon embattled Sheriff Christina Corpus to resign, saying her continued tenure impacts public safety.

"The turmoil that is engulfing the sheriff's office is continuing to damage the organization and its members, jeopardize public safety and is exposing local taxpayers to avoidable liabilities," according to the statement, signed by U.S. Reps. Kevin Mullin and Anna Eshoo, State Sen. Josh Becker, and Assemblymembers Marc Berman and Diane Papan.

A scathing report about the sheriff's office from independent investigator and former Judge LaDoris Cordell, released last week, included findings of abuse of power, retaliation, intimidation, homophobia and racism in Corpus' office.

The report also investigated Corpus' chief of staff, Victor Aenlle, who is not a sworn officer, yet Cordell said worked in tandem with Corpus to wreak havoc at the sheriff's office. The investigation found that Aenlle exercised authority far beyond his duties and inched his way up the chain of command where he applied wide-ranging and sometimes abusive authority over civil and sworn staff.

"This damning report coupled with the dismissals and resignations of the entire command staff of the Sheriff's Office demonstrate that this is an agency in crisis," according to Monday's statement from Congressional and state legislators. "Our county can no longer afford the chaos and failed leadership of Christina Corpus. Our communities deserve better."

The criticism from state and Congressional leaders follows on the heels of a vote last week by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, demanding the immediate resignation of Corpus and the ouster of her chief of staff.

Corpus has refused to resign, denying the allegations in the report, which she described as "glaring lies."

During the supervisors' meeting last week, Corpus declared that she would not step down or stand for her chief of staff being fired, and instead would be promoting him to assistant sheriff.

"What has happened in the last few days is disgusting," Corpus said at the meeting. "I will not allow the board to threaten me and attempt to fire my chief of staff without cause. This inquiry was politically motivated and one-sided. That is why, effective immediately, I'm appointing Victor Aenlle to the position of assistant sheriff."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

After the sheriff announced at the meeting she was promoting Aenlle, the board of supervisors directed the county attorney to investigate the legality of the move. County Executive Mike Callagy also announced that Aenlle would be barred from county facilities reserved for sworn officers and county employees.