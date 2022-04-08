Deadly Crash Blocks Eastbound Highway 92 in San Mateo: CHP

Lanes are blocked on eastbound Highway 92 at Interstate 280 in San Mateo following a fatal crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 92 at Canada Road.
According to officials, two vehicles, a Honda and a BMW, were involved in the incident.
The driver of the BMW, a man in his 30s died at the scene. The driver of the Honda, a woman in her 20s, suffered major injuries and was taken to Stanford Medical Center.
CHP estimates lanes will be shut down for at least two hours and motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.