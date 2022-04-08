Deadly Crash Blocks Eastbound Highway 92 in San Mateo: CHP

Lanes are blocked on eastbound Highway 92 at Interstate 280 in San Mateo following a fatal crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 92 at Canada Road.

According to officials, two vehicles, a Honda and a BMW, were involved in the incident.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 30s died at the scene. The driver of the Honda, a woman in her 20s, suffered major injuries and was taken to Stanford Medical Center.

CHP estimates lanes will be shut down for at least two hours and motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fatal crash on SR-92 west of I-280. Roadway is closed. Take alternate routes. Take the Bunker Hill exit, go west and head south to SR-92. You can take SR-92 to Half Moon Bay pic.twitter.com/ac2omv1833 — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) April 9, 2022

Continued: At approximately 4:30pm, a 2002 Gray BMW was traveling WB on SR-92 and a 2017 Red Honda Accordwas traveling EB on SR-92 west of I-280. For unknown reasons at this time, the Honda veered into the WB lane and crashed head-on with the BMW. pic.twitter.com/nYEbiwi7wA — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) April 9, 2022

Continued: The driver of the BMW (male in his 30s) suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Honda (female in her 20s) suffered major injuries and has been transported to Stanford Medical Center. Unknown if DUI is a factor in this crash. pic.twitter.com/d3mqgCZcQE — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) April 9, 2022