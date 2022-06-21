Grass Fire Prompts Evacuations in Emerald Hills in San Mateo County

A grass fire has prompted evacuations Tuesday afternoon in the Emerald Hills near Redwood City, officials said.

The blaze is one of two grass fires reported in the area, Cal Fire said. One of the fires has been contained, firefighters said.

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office at 3:40 p.m. ordered evacuations for residents in Zonehaven zones RWC-E002 and RWC-E003 and recommended evacuations for people in zone WSD-E099. Residents can search for their evacuation zone at community.zonehaven.com.

Canada College Theatre is the evacuation and reunification point for area residents.

Fast moving grass fire. If you live in the red zone, you must evacuate. If you live in the yellow zone it is recommended you evacuate at this time. Evacuation/reunification location is Cañada College Theatre pic.twitter.com/FXGQR7u9GE — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) June 21, 2022

Firefighters are responding to a fire at Edgewood Road and Crestview Drive in San Mateo County. Please avoid the area and watch for emergency vehicles on the road. pic.twitter.com/EqkT03malB — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) June 21, 2022

Viewers told NBC Bay Area there were power outages in the area.

According to the PG&E website, over 500 customers are affected at the moment.

Bay City News contributed to this report.