Grass Fire Prompts Evacuations in Emerald Hills in San Mateo County

A grass fire has prompted evacuations Tuesday afternoon in the Emerald Hills near Redwood City, officials said.
The blaze is one of two grass fires reported in the area, Cal Fire said. One of the fires has been contained, firefighters said.
San Mateo County Sheriff's Office at 3:40 p.m. ordered evacuations for residents in Zonehaven zones RWC-E002 and RWC-E003 and recommended evacuations for people in zone WSD-E099. Residents can search for their evacuation zone at community.zonehaven.com.
Canada College Theatre is the evacuation and reunification point for area residents.
Viewers told NBC Bay Area there were power outages in the area.
According to the PG&E website, over 500 customers are affected at the moment.
Bay City News contributed to this report.