Daly City

Elderly Man Dies in Daly City Hit and Run, Driver Sought

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after an elderly man died in a hit-and-run collision Sunday night in Daly City.

The collision was reported shortly before 9 p.m. on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street.

Officers found the man unconscious, but breathing, in the middle of the street. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, police said Monday. His name has not been released.

Police haven't located the suspect or the car involved. Anyone with information related to the collision is asked to contact Detective Robert McCarthy at RMcCarthy@DalyCity.org or Detective William Reininger at WReininger@DalyCity.org. They can also be reached at (650) 991-8119.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Daly Cityfatal hit and run
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us