Daly City Police Recover $30K in Shoplifted Items From Drug Stores, Suspect Arrested

A Daly City man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the suspected theft of roughly $30,000 worth of items from Walgreens and CVS stores, according to police.

At about 3 p.m., Daly City Police officers arrested 52-year-old Jorge Robles and found the items in a van on Callan Boulevard between Serramonte and Hickey boulevards, according to police spokesman Sgt. Mario Busalacchi.

The investigation is still ongoing, but it appears as if multiple stores were targeted in a shoplifting operation, Busalacchi said.

The recovered items -- including cosmetics, lotions and perfume, among other things -- were donated by the stores to CORA, a San Mateo County organization dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence and abuse.