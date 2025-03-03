El Camino Real in Millbrae reopens following fatal crash

A stretch of northbound El Camino Real in Millbrae reopened about four hours after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck on Monday morning, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 6 a.m. on El Camino Real near Park Boulevard, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

A man riding a motorcycle suffered serious injuries and he was taken by emergency crews to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center, where he later died. His name has not been released.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Northbound El Camino Real was closed between Park Boulevard and Santa Inez Avenue after the crash but reopened four hours later, according to the sheriff's office.