1 dead in crash on northbound I-280 in Burlingame

One person was killed in a solo-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 280 in Burlingame on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at about 6:40 a.m. just south of Trousdale Drive.

A gray Honda sedan with multiple passengers swerved for an unknown reason and the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to go down an embankment and strike a tree, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Sophie Lu.

One passenger died from their injuries. Other passengers were taken to a hospital.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

One lane was closed while the scene was investigated by the CHP and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office.