1 dead in crash on northbound I-280 in Burlingame

By Bay City News

One person was killed in a solo-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 280 in Burlingame on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at about 6:40 a.m. just south of Trousdale Drive.

A gray Honda sedan with multiple passengers swerved for an unknown reason and the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to go down an embankment and strike a tree, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Sophie Lu.

One passenger died from their injuries. Other passengers were taken to a hospital.

One lane was closed while the scene was investigated by the CHP and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office.

