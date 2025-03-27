Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash on the Peninsula

Police have arrested a driver in connection with a hit-and-run crash on the Peninsula that left a woman dead and a man injured.

The three-vehicle wreck happened at about 5:15 a.m. Monday along the 3700 block of Bayshore Boulevard in Brisbane, according to police.

Two of the drivers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in the crash, police said. One of the drivers, a woman believed to be approximately 60 years old, did not survive. The other driver, a 35-year-old man, was listed in stable condition.

The third driver took off before first responders arrived to the crash scene, police said. Authorities later identified the driver as a 37-year-old man from Burlingame. He was eventually located, arrested and booked into jail on charges of hit and run causing death, hit and run causing injury, and vehicular manslaughter.

It wasn't immediately known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the collision.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brisbane police Sgt. Giovanni Perez at 415-508-2183 or send an email to gperez@brisbaneca.org.