Deadly Redwood City shooting victim was 18-year-old city resident

The victim of a deadly early morning shooting near a supermarket in Redwood City was an 18-year-old resident, police said Thursday evening.

Officers were called about 1:40 a.m. Thursday to the shooting scene, near a Whole Foods Market store in the area of Adams Street and Jefferson Avenue.

They found a man in the middle of Adams Street with a gunshot wound to the torso, police said.

Redwood City fire crews and paramedics responded to the scene, but the victim died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police didn't provide any other information and said the shooting is under investigation. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Redwood City Police Department's non-emergency line at (650) 780-7100.