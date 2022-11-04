South San Francisco

Family Searching for Answers After Man Fatally Hit by a SamTrans Bus in South San Francisco

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nemesio Isorena's smile is what his family says they will always remember most about him.

The man died a day before his 63rd birthday on Halloween night after he was hit by a SamTrans bus in South San Francisco.

"We were actually going to celebrate his birthday," his niece Alyssa Isorena said. "Like he was getting ready for that. Maybe he was going to buy something at Trader Joe's for his birthday."

Nemesio was not married and had no children, but was loved by his siblings, nephews and nieces. He also recently became a naturalized United States citizen - a proud American. The family has opened up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral services.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Paul Pelosi Attacked 4 hours ago

‘It's a Long Road But He Will Be Well': Nancy Pelosi on Husband's Recovery After Attack

Twitter 7 hours ago

Widespread Twitter Layoffs Begin a Week After Elon Musk's Takeover

Family members also are waiting for more answers to answers on what happened the night of his death.

"We really don't know what happened to him," Alyssa said. "We're still looking for answers."

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office deferred NBC Bay Area to SamTrans when seeking comment on Nemesio's death.

SamTrans issued the following statement Friday:

"We are sending our deepest sympathies and most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Isorena, who was fatally injured in an incident involving a SamTrans bus on October 31. We have reached out to the family to see how we can assist them during this very difficult time.  The safety of our community members, passengers and employees is always our top priority, so anytime an incident of this nature occurs, we are deeply concerned. We are currently working with all respective law enforcement and safety agencies regarding the incident, and in light of these pending investigations, we cannot provide any additional details."

Meanwhile, the family continues trying to heal.

"We really don't know what happened and it's really hard for us to think about it," Alyssa said. "We still can't believe this happened. I'm still waiting for him to come home. But he's never going to be here."

This article tagged under:

South San FranciscoSamTrans
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us