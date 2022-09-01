Redwood City Students Face Expulsion After Lunchtime Protest Over New Rules

Over a dozen students are facing expulsion at a Redwood City high school after a lunchtime protest of new cell phone and hallway pass rules, parents said.

It all started with a demonstration during the lunch hours last week at Design Tech Charter School next to the Oracle campus.

“My understanding was the children had a chant, which was, ‘Hey-ho, this administration has to go,’” said a parent who did not want to be identified.

Parents said the school suspended 13 students for participating in the protest and say they now face expulsion hearings.

“Oh it's completely wrong. It's out of hand and you got this problem because of the way you administer this school,” said another parent.

NBC Bay Area was at the campus Thursday to speak to the school director but she said a statement would be made.

Later they did issue a statement saying, in part, “Design Tech supports the free speech of its students … We can’t discuss the details of any student discipline matter … Design tech does not tolerate harassment of any of its community members including students, staff, parents or caregivers.”

“I know a lot of the children have been crying themselves to sleep,” said a parent. “I know as a parent, I haven’t been able to sleep. I’ve been crying.”

Parents point to the many student walkouts in San Francisco and Oakland and how those students were never suspended, let alone expelled.

Instead, they were cheered for peacefully expressing their First Amendment rights.

Now some wonder if the Peninsula students are being treated differently because Design Tech is a charter school.

“I think I finally understood why there’s a movement against charter schools,” said a parent. “Because they can do whatever they want.”

Ironically, parents say one of the school’s core values is rebellion.

One parent said a better word is -- toxic, and she’s pulling her child out of De-Tech.