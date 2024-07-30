'He was the only supporter of his family': Friends mourn loss of man who died in Devil's Slide crash

Officials are still trying to determine what happened after a car plummeted off Devil’s Slide off Highway 1 in San Mateo County killing three people.

It happened Friday but on Monday, friends and family released information about the people inside the car.

The CHP says a gray two-door sedan went off the road, plunging 3 to 400 feet down a cliff into the embankment.

Two people were confirmed dead at the time and a third person was found Saturday when the vehicle was finally retrieved.

One victim was identified as 29-year old Mohammad Noory of South San Francisco, who friends say was the driver.

Friends who set up a GoFundMe site say prior to driving for Uber, Noory worked for the U.S. Military as an interpreter in Afghanistan.

They say he came to America in 2021 in hopes of better supporting his family.

A roommate, who asked to be anonymous, also called Noory a loyal friend.

“I’m really sad because he was my friend since 2015. And it’s, it’s, really sad for his family. He was the only supporter for his family … That’s all,” he said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The other victims were identified as 28-year old Angelica Gacho also of South San Francisco and 36-year-old Brylyn Aroma of Fort Riley, Kansas.

Friends of Noory say they were not familiar with the other victims.

The CHP said the investigation is ongoing.