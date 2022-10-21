Digging Continues in Atherton Home After Car is Found Buried in Backyard

The mystery continues in San Mateo County as police investigate the discovery of a buried car in an Atherton backyard.

Landscapers found the car while working at a home on the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue Thursday and police began the "suspicious circumstance" investigation.

Police said it appears someone buried the Mercedes on the property decades ago and crews on Friday were still working to excavate the car.

Community members walked around the neighborhood, curious about the findings.

Mayor Rick DeGolia provides an update after a car was found buried in an Atherton backyard.

"You know, why would you bury a car?” said neighbor Don Traeger. “That's the thing I can't figure out, it sounds devious."

The car was reported stolen back in 1992 and belonged to a previous owner of the home, police said.. They added that the current owner of the property, who called police, said they had no idea the car was there.

"At about 11 a.m, this morning, a cadaver dog was brought back to the scene,” said Atherton Mayor Rick Degolia. “The cadaver dog again made a slight notification of human remains."

But there was no confirmation. So, the mystery continues and so does the digging. Police said they’ll continue investigating through the weekend.