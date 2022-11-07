Police Investigate Dinnertime Break-Ins in the Peninsula

It appears thieves are heading in as people are heading out for dinner on the Peninsula.

Palo Alto police are investigating a rash of dinnertime break-ins -- nearly a dozen in the past three weeks.

In most cases, jewelry and other valuables were stolen, but at one home, weapons were taken. The most recent break-in happened on Tennyson Avenue Saturday.

Police say it was the 11th home burglary in Palo Alto in the past three weeks and they’re most likely linked.

“This particular trend we are seeing the break-ins happen between the 7 and 9 p.m. the dinner time hours, the houses are unoccupied, the suspects go in through the side gate and then get into the home by breaking the glass of a back French door or a slider,” said Sargent Brian Philip of the Palo Alto Police Department.

In several cases, the suspects carted off entire safes.

“In one instance they stole a safe with nine firearms inside taken during the burglary,” said Philip.

Police say most homes are located near major arteries to Highway 101.

“We have found in some instances these homes were recently remodeled we’re investigating whether that’s something that plays a part,” said Philip.

Two of the burglaries happened on Waverly Street where Rodney Kloppenberg has lived for the past 15 years.

“It’s scary, very scary and surprising. I've lived here for so long and I never had anything like that occur,” said Kloppenberg.

Palo Alto police believe that between the suspects, believed to be between two and four people, are part of an organized burglary ring that may also be hitting other Peninsula cities.

Hillsborough police said they are investigating a similar dinner time burglary reported Saturday.

Palo Alto police are urging people to remain vigilant and be sure to set your alarms before you leave your house and report any suspicious vehicles or people in your neighborhood to police.