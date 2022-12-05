bart

BART Service To and From SFO Restored After Tree Cleared From Tracks

By NBC Bay Area staff

BART service to and from San Francisco International Airport resumed Monday morning after a tree toppled onto the tracks on the Peninsula, the agency said.

The downed tree had been obstructing the tracks between Balboa Park and Daly City, BART said.

The service stoppage caused residual delays for SFO-bound trains and yellow line trains from SFO.

Muni bus service provided a bridge between 24th St. station and Daly City station.

