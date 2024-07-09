Driver in Devil's Slide cliff crash to receive mental health treatment

The Southern California doctor accused of driving his family off a cliff near Devil's Slide in San Mateo County will be released back into the community.

A judge on Monday ruled that Dharmesh Patel must undergo two years of mental health treatment.

The 43-year-old radiologist was behind the wheel last year when his lawyer claims he suffered a psychotic break and drove his family off the cliff. Everyone, including his wife and two young kids, survived.

Monday's ruling means that Patel will live with his parents in San Mateo County while he begins the two-year treatment program. During it, he will not be allowed to practice medicine, smoke marijuana, drink alcohol, or see his wife and children. If he successfully completes the program, his case will be dismissed.

Prosecutors said the decision was made over their strenuous opposition.