Burlingame

Driver Killed After SUV Goes Off Highway 101 in Burlingame

Authorities have no reason to suspect the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the CHP said.

By Bay City News

CHP PHOTO 21
Telemundo 48

A driver was killed early Saturday after an SUV went off U.S. Highway 101 in Burlingame, the California Highway Patrol said.

The solo-vehicle wreck was reported about 5:30 a.m. along southbound 101 near the Broadway offramp, according to the CHP.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was ejected and the SUV rolled on top of her, the CHP said.

Local

EMBARCADERO 1 hour ago

Woman Stabbed, Another One Attacked by Male Suspect at Embarcadero

coronavirus 12 hours ago

Last Direct Flight to Mainland China Takes Off From SFO

Rollins Road, where the SUV ended up, is closed between Cadillac Way and Toyon Drive for the investigation, the CHP said.

Authorities have no reason to suspect the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the CHP said.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Burlingame
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us