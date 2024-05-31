Highway 101

Driver killed after being hit by 2 vehicles on Highway 101

The motorist's vehicle was initially disabled

By Bay City News

File image of a Highway 101 sign.
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images 
A motorist whose vehicle was initially disabled on U.S. Highway 101 in Palo Alto was killed early Friday after getting crashed into by two other vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer Sophie Lu of the CHP's Redwood City office said that at 2:52 a.m., a driver of a red Hyundai SUV called authorities after hitting something on northbound Highway 101 just north of the San Antonio Road on-ramp, damaging the vehicle.

Lu said that a few minutes after the motorist called for help, two other vehicles hit the SUV.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead, according to Lu. Each of the two other vehicles had only one occupant, neither of whom were injured.

Due to the crash, northbound lanes of the highway near the on-ramp were closed, the CHP said.

There were no further details about the crash immediately available.

